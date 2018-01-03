Kings' Drew Doughty: Takes hard hit, leaves ice

Doughty left Tuesday's game after taking a hit to the head from Edmonton's Patrick Maroon, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Doughty looked dazed after getting up from this hit, and Maroon was issued a five-minute major and a match penalty as a result. Doughty has seven goals and 22 assists through 39 games, but he's been shadowing the Oilers' Connor McDavid all night, which is where he'll be missed most. If Doughty doesn't return, his next chance to enter the lineup will be Thursday against the Flames.