Doughty logged an assist and 25:23 of ice time during Sunday's preseason win over Anaheim.

Doughty missed the final 31 games, including seven postseason contests, of the 2021-22 campaign after undergoing wrist surgery. He's now dressed for the last two preseason games and looks to be at full strength heading into the regular season. Doughty scored seven goals and 31 points -- including 13 on the power play -- in just 39 games last season.