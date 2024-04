Doughty scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Oilers in Game 2.

Doughty got loose on a breakaway and converted for the Kings' third goal of the contest. The defenseman has two points, four shots on net, two hits and three blocked shots over two playoff contests. Doughty should continue to see massive minutes in all situations, so there will be chances for him to produce steady offense.