Doughty scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Doughty broke through at 4:44 of the first period, walking the blue line before his shot beat Daniil Tarasov. This was Doughty's second straight game with a goal. The veteran defenseman is up to five tallies, 38 assists, 121 shots on net, 95 hits, 93 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating through 68 contests.