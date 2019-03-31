Kings' Drew Doughty: Tallies overtime winner

Doughty deposited his seventh goal of the season to earn the 3-2 overtime win against the Blackhawks.

Doughty has scored twice in the last three games, both tallies coming on the power play. For the year, he has 43 points in 78 games, much lower than the 60 points he registered last season. He does have a career-high 162 hits. All seven of Doughty's goals have come with the man advantage this year.