Kings' Drew Doughty: Three points in OT victory

Doughty potted the game-winning goal on the power play and added two helpers in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Doughty also tallied four shots and four hits in the contest. The three-point effort gives the defenseman two goals and two assists in two games this year. He put up 45 points in 82 games despite the Kings' scoring woes last season, and topped 120 each of shots on goal, hits and blocked shots.