Kings' Drew Doughty: Two assists in commanding win

Doughty pitched in two assists en route to a 4-1 home win over the Blue Jackets on Saturday.

One of the helpers was of the power-play variety, as Doughty has taken hold of the team lead with nine apples through 13 games. Of course, the main concern with streaming any Kings player in fantasy is that the team is averaging a league-worst 2.15 goals per contest. You wouldn't dare bench Doughty in season-long formats, but the overall team struggles in the offensive zone make him a dice roll in DFS settings.