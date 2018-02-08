Kings' Drew Doughty: Two helpers in Wednesday's win

Doughty picked up two assists while adding three shots, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.

His first helper on the night gave him 300 assists and 400 points for his NHL career, making him just the second blueliner in Kings history (after current club GM Rob Blake) to compile those numbers. Doughty has a goal and nine points in his last seven games, and if he stays hot he's got a shot at matching or topping the career-high 59 points he scored as a teenager in 2009-10.