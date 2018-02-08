Kings' Drew Doughty: Two helpers in Wednesday's win
Doughty picked up two assists while adding three shots, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.
His first helper on the night gave him 300 assists and 400 points for his NHL career, making him just the second blueliner in Kings history (after current club GM Rob Blake) to compile those numbers. Doughty has a goal and nine points in his last seven games, and if he stays hot he's got a shot at matching or topping the career-high 59 points he scored as a teenager in 2009-10.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...