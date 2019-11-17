Doughty scored a power-play goal and added a short-handed assists in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.

After helping set up Blake Lizotte for the afternoon's first tally, Doughty lit the lamp for the fifth time this season later in the first period to stake the Kings to a 2-0 lead. The veteran blueliner has a strong 13 points through 20 games, and perhaps more impressively he's already recorded 50 hits -- putting him on pace to shatter the career-high 180 he set in that category in 2013-14.