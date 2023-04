Doughty notched a pair of power-play assists and two hits in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Ducks.

Doughty picked up a goal and three helpers over the last four games of the regular season. The 33-year-old defenseman topped the 50-point mark for the fourth time in his career, amassing nine goals, 43 helpers, 27 power-play points, 145 shots on net, 115 hits, 104 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating in 81 outings. His next task will be shutting down Connor McDavid and the Oilers in the first round.