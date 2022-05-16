Doughty (wrist) was dealing with a tendon injury but would have tried to play in the postseason if the team had made the Western Conference Finals. The blueliner expects to be fully fit heading into the 2022-23 campaign, Dennis Bernstein of The Fourth Period reports.

Doughty missed the final 31 games of the season, including the playoffs, due to his wrist injury. Prior to getting hurt, the 32-year-old defenseman managed seven goals and 24 assists, including 13 power-play points, in just 39 games. If he can get back to playing a full 82-game season, the veteran should be capable of getting back over the 40-point threshold for the first time since 2018-19.