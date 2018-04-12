Kings' Drew Doughty: Will hear from league regarding illegal check

Doughty will face a league hearing for delivering an illegal check to the head of William Carrier on Wednesday in an eventual Game 1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Carrier left the game late in the third period and did not return, a factor that undoubtedly will be scrutinized by the league's safety division. Doughty was not penalized for the high hit, but there's some debate about whether the defenseman even had his eyes on the loose puck when he drilled Carrier in open space.