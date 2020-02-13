Kings' Dustin Brown: Adds assist in win
Brown posted an assist in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Flames.
Brown dropped a pass back to Kurtis MacDermid, who beat Flames goalie David Rittich for the tally at 1:42 of the third period. The assist snapped a five-game drought for Brown, who now has 25 points, 129 shots and 112 hits through 54 contests. The 35-year-old's sandpaper playing style gives him a more fantasy relevance despite playing on the Kings' anemic offense (2.45 goals per game).
