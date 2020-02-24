Kings' Dustin Brown: Adds goal to comeback effort
Brown scored a goal on five shots, dished four hits and added two PIM in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.
Brown's third-period tally brought the Kings within a goal, but they couldn't find an equalizer. The 35-year-old winger now has 13 markers, 28 points, 143 shots and 120 hits through 59 contests this season. With Tyler Toffoli traded to Vancouver, Brown has retaken the right wing spot on Anze Kopitar's line, which could give him a bit more fantasy value.
