Brown (rest) will retire after the 2021-22 campaign.

Brown is expected to play in his final career regular-season game Thursday in Vancouver before trying to lead the Kings through one more postseason run. The 37-year-old winger has spent his entire 18-year career with Los Angeles after the team selected him 13th overall in the 2003 NHL Draft. He's racked up 325 goals, 712 points and 3,185 over his career with another 47 postseason points. Brown won a pair of Stanley Cups as well as the Mark Messier award during his impressive NHL career.