Kings' Dustin Brown: Assists opening goal
Brown had an assist while taking four shots during Sunday's 2-0 win over Carolina.
Brown helped to set up the opening goal of the game with just over two minutes remaining. It was the sixth assist of the year for the winger as he upped his point total to 14 in 17 games played. The four shots on goal tied Brown for the second most on the team during the win.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...