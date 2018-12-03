Kings' Dustin Brown: Assists opening goal

Brown had an assist while taking four shots during Sunday's 2-0 win over Carolina.

Brown helped to set up the opening goal of the game with just over two minutes remaining. It was the sixth assist of the year for the winger as he upped his point total to 14 in 17 games played. The four shots on goal tied Brown for the second most on the team during the win.

