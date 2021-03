Brown scored a power-play goal on three shots in Monday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Brown picked up his second goal in the last six games, but both have come with the man advantage. The 36-year-old winger's recent slowdown comes after he racked up 11 points in 12 games during February. Brown has 13 goals, 19 points, 62 shots on net and 43 hits through 24 contests in 2020-21.