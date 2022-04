Brown scored a goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

The Blue Jackets turned over the puck early in the first period, and Brown buried a pass from Blake Lizotte for the opening goal. This was Brown's third point in as many games since he returned from a four-week absence due to an upper-body injury. The veteran winger is up to nine goals, 28 points, 141 shots on net, 84 hits and a minus-4 rating through 60 outings.