Brown produced an assist, seven shots on goal and two hits in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks.

Brown set up Alex Iafallo's tally with 13 seconds left in the second period. The 36-year-old Brown has cooled off in March with only four points in 10 outings. The veteran winger is at 21 points, 87 shots, 51 hits and a plus-1 rating through 30 contests overall, but the recent decline in offense has likely reduced his fantasy value.