Play

Brown collected an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Jets.

Brown set up a goal by defenseman Joakim Ryan to open the scoring in the first period. Brown is up to 15 points, 58 hits and 69 shots on goal through 27 games this season. His physicality and solid point production makes him worth a look in fantasy circles.

More News
Our Latest Stories