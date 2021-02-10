Brown scored twice on four shots, dished an assist and added three hits in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Sharks.

Brown had the secondary assist on Anze Kopitar's goal to get the Kings on the board in the second period. The 36-year-old Brown also tied the game at 2-2 with a power-play goal in the second, and his second tally came at even strength to give the Kings a 3-2 lead in the third period. The veteran winger has done well on a struggling team with six goals, 11 points, 25 shots, 24 hits and 10 PIM through 12 appearances this season.