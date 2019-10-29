Kings' Dustin Brown: Cold streak reaches seven
Brown hasn't scored a point since a goal against Vegas on Oct. 13 after starting the year with three goals in five games.
That hot start feels like a distant memory now with Brown failing to find the net at all on the Midwestern road swing. The good news for Brown owners is that he's still shooting, and after missing 20 straight shots, the law of averages says a few have to go in soon. That said, his past two 20-plus goal seasons came with him shooting close to 12.5 percent. If he's fallen to his career average this year, he's not going to produce at the level he did the past two seasons. Given that he'll be 35 next week, it might not be a bad idea to see if dealing him can help your roster.
