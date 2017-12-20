Kings' Dustin Brown: Collects an assist
Brown collected an assist in Monday's 4-1 victory over the Flyers.
Brown has tallied a point in back-to-back nights. He now has seven points in his last eight games. The longtime King has 28 points along with over 100 hits in 35 games this season. Brown continues to be a steal for many owners in 2017-2018. The American winger is on pace to set his highest scoring totals since the 2010-2011 campaign.
