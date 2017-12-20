Kings' Dustin Brown: Collects assist

Brown collected an assist in Monday's 4-1 victory over the Flyers.

Brown has tallied a point in back-to-back games, giving him seven in his last eight and 28 this season. The American winger continues to be a steal for many owners -- especially for those that can make use of his 100 hits. If all continues to go well, Brown should end up with his best offensive output since 2010-11.

