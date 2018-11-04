Kings' Dustin Brown: Continues hot streak
Brown tallied a goal, three points, a plus-3 rating and five hits in a 4-1 victory against the Blue Jackets on Saturday.
The right winger missed the first few weeks with a finger injury, but he's been mighty impressive in his first three games, recording two goals and four points. Brown is clearly healthy too, indicted by the fact he has posted 14 hits in three contests. If he stays healthy, Brown is a candidate to score 20 goals and post 200 hits.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...