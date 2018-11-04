Kings' Dustin Brown: Continues hot streak

Brown tallied a goal, three points, a plus-3 rating and five hits in a 4-1 victory against the Blue Jackets on Saturday.

The right winger missed the first few weeks with a finger injury, but he's been mighty impressive in his first three games, recording two goals and four points. Brown is clearly healthy too, indicted by the fact he has posted 14 hits in three contests. If he stays healthy, Brown is a candidate to score 20 goals and post 200 hits.