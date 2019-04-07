Kings' Dustin Brown: Crosses 50-point threshold

Brown registered two assists, one on the power play, and three hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

The pair of helpers gives Brown 51 points (22 goals, 29 assists) in 72 contests this season. He added 180 shots and 150 hits. Brown didn't reach 50 points between the lockout-shortened 2012-13 campaign and 2016-17, but has now reached that mark in consecutive years. At 34 years old, it's unclear how long Brown will remain fantasy relevant, especially given his physical style of play.