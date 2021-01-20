Brown posted a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Brown's second-period cross-checking minor led to the Avalanche's second goal of the game. He partially accounted for that by setting up Adrian Kempe on the power play late in the third period, but the Kings ultimately fell short. Brown has produced two points, six shots and four PIM in three games. Brown still has a top-line role alongside Anze Kopitar to begin 2020-21, which could lead to an increased chance for offense.