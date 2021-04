Brown notched an assist and two hits in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Brown set up Anze Kopitar for a second-period tally Monday. The 36-year-old Brown has a goal and three assists during his modest three-game point streak. The New York native is up to 26 points, 107 shots on net, 69 hits and a minus-3 rating through 39 contests overall. He should maintain a top-six role over the last month of the season.