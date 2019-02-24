Kings' Dustin Brown: Does it all on scoring play
Brown was the only Kings player to find the scoresheet in Saturday's 6-1 loss to the Panthers.
Brown still made the highlight reel in the crushing loss, as he ripped the puck away from Keith Yandle and flung it top shelf behind Roberto Luongo for an unassisted goal. With 13 goals, 21 assists and six power-play points through 51 games, Brown has been one of the few bright spots on a team with the league's worst record.
