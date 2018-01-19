Kings' Dustin Brown: Escapes suspension
Brown has been fined by the league for his hit on Penguins' blueliner Justin Schultz on Thursday.
Brown has thus avoided a suspension of any kind and will be allowed to partake in Friday's game against the Ducks. However, he will likely be monitored closely moving forward and another similar situation could result in a ban of some kind for the veteran winger.
