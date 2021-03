According to coach Todd McLellan, there's a good chance Brown (upper body) will return to the lineup Friday versus Vegas, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports.

Brown has missed LA's last two games with an upper-body injury, but he appears to be on track to return to action Friday. However, his status against the Golden Knights likely won't be confirmed until pregame warmups. The veteran forward has racked up 13 goals and 19 points through 26 contests this season.