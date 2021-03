Brown (upper body) is expected to return to the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blues, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports.

Brown missed Sunday's game against the Avalanche with an upper-body issue, but he'll return to his usual prominent role Wednesday, skating on the Kings' top line and first power-play unit against St. Louis. He's racked up 13 goals and 19 points through 26 contests this season.