Kings' Dustin Brown: Game-time call
Brown (illness) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's clash with Columbus, Zach Dooley of LAKingsInsider.com reports.
According to Dooley, Brown was feeling better Thursday morning than he did Wednesday, but he still wasn't able to participate in morning skate, leaving him questionable at best against the Blue Jackets. If Brown's unable to go, Matt Luff will draw into the lineup against Columbus.
