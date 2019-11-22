Brown posted an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Oilers.

Brown found Anze Kopitar for the tally in the first period. The assist snaps a five-game point drought for the winger, who now has 11 points in 22 appearances. Brown has added 52 hits and 57 shots on goal, but he's been lacking consistency from a scoring standpoint in 2019-20, making him hard to trust in fantasy.