Brown registered an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 2-1 win over the Ducks.

Brown set up Anze Kopitar for what was the game-winning goal with 56 seconds left in the third period. The 36-year-old Brown finished April with three goals and six assists in 14 appearances. He's up to 30 points, 123 shots on net, 80 hits and a minus-2 rating in 46 contests overall.