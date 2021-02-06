Brown scored a power-play goal, dished an assists and added four hits in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Brown set up Austin Wagner to get the Kings on the board in the third period, and then added a tally of his own a few minutes later. The 36-year-old Brown is up to eight points (four goals, four helpers) in 10 appearances this year. The veteran winger does his best work when he gets a top-line assignment alongside Anze Kopitar -- Brown has been known to move throughout the lineup at times, and playing in the bottom six hurts his production.