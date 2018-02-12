Kings' Dustin Brown: Gets call from Department of Player Safety

Brown will have a hearing with the Department of Player Safety regarding his hit on Mikhail Sergachev that resulted in an ejection Saturday, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The ejection was earned after Brown kneed Sergachev during the second period, and was his second game misconduct within the last month -- Jan. 19 he boarded Justin Schultz, who exited the game after the altercation. Brown was only fined for the affair with Schultz, and the verdict for his incident with Sergachev should come before Los Angeles squares off with Carolina on Tuesday.