Kings' Dustin Brown: Gets two more points Thursday
Brown tallied a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over Ottawa.
Brown scored the go-ahead goal with 3:28 left in regulation, but the visitors ended up tying the game once more before finally falling on a Drew Doughty tally in overtime. The 33-year-old Brown is having a renaissance season with 26 points in 30 games after failing to crack 40 since a 54-point campaign in 2011-12.
