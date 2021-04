Brown scored an empty-net goal on four shots, dished an assist, doled out three hits and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Brown set up a long-range strike from Sean Walker in the first period, then added an empty-netter as insurance in the third. The 36-year-old Brown has done relatively well with eight points through 12 games in April. The winger is up to 29 points, 119 shots on net, 76 hits and a minus-2 rating through 44 contests overall.