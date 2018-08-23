Kings' Dustin Brown: Good to go for training camp
Brown (shoulder) is expected to be healthy for training camp, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
According to manager Rob Blake, Brown is on track for the upcoming season after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery. While the winger did spend some time on the top line last year, he will likely be limited to a second-line role following the signing of Ilya Kovalchuk. Still, playing alongside Jeff Carter is certainly not a bad assignment for the 33-year-old.
More News
-
Kings' Dustin Brown: Undergoes shoulder surgery•
-
Kings' Dustin Brown: Six shots in Game 4 loss•
-
Kings' Dustin Brown: Racking up postseason hits•
-
Kings' Dustin Brown: Shows physical edge in loss•
-
Kings' Dustin Brown: Generates four goals, seals win in overtime•
-
Kings' Dustin Brown: Pots short-handed winner Monday•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...