Kings' Dustin Brown: Good to go for training camp

Brown (shoulder) is expected to be healthy for training camp, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

According to manager Rob Blake, Brown is on track for the upcoming season after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery. While the winger did spend some time on the top line last year, he will likely be limited to a second-line role following the signing of Ilya Kovalchuk. Still, playing alongside Jeff Carter is certainly not a bad assignment for the 33-year-old.