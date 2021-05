Brown produced an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes.

Brown earned the secondary helper on Anze Kopitar's game-tying goal in the second period. The 36-year-old Brown has four points in his last five games. For the season, the veteran winger has racked up 31 points, 128 shots on net, 83 hits and a minus-4 rating through 48 contests.