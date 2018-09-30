Kings' Dustin Brown: Has upper-body injury
Brown suffered an upper-body injury in Saturday's 3-0 preseason loss to the Ducks and didn't return, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
No immediate updates were available after the game, so the severity of his injury is unclear. It's reasonable that the Kings held him out as a precaution, and Brown has until Friday's season opener against the Sharks to heal up. Expect more information to be revealed soon.
