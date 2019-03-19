Kings' Dustin Brown: Heating up in March
Brown scored a power-play goal on three shots and added five hits in a 3-2 loss to the Jets on Monday.
Brown has five of his 19 goals this season in just eight games in March. He's added 19 hits and 24 shots in that span, making a strong push at the end of the year. Overall, he's gathered 42 points in 62 contests, down from last year's 62 points by a fair margin but still strong enough to be considered as a depth option in many fantasy formats. The 136 hits and 152 shots give his value a little extra boost.
