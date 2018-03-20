Kings' Dustin Brown: Hits 50 points for season
Brown scored a goal and assisted on Tanner Pearson's first-period marker in a 4-3 overtime victory over Minnesota on Monday.
It's the first time since 2012 that Brown is a 50-point player, and it's been a strong season for him in all aspects. His plus-25 plus-minus is a career-high, and he should crack 60 PIMs for the first time since 2014. If you were willing to take a chance on the 33-year-old, he's made you look very smart this season.
More News
-
Kings' Dustin Brown: Multi-point effort in victory•
-
Kings' Dustin Brown: Scores OT winner•
-
Kings' Dustin Brown: Eligible to return•
-
Kings' Dustin Brown: Receives one game suspension•
-
Kings' Dustin Brown: Gets call from Department of Player Safety•
-
Kings' Dustin Brown: Registers two points as Kings whoop Arizona•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...