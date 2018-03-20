Kings' Dustin Brown: Hits 50 points for season

Brown scored a goal and assisted on Tanner Pearson's first-period marker in a 4-3 overtime victory over Minnesota on Monday.

It's the first time since 2012 that Brown is a 50-point player, and it's been a strong season for him in all aspects. His plus-25 plus-minus is a career-high, and he should crack 60 PIMs for the first time since 2014. If you were willing to take a chance on the 33-year-old, he's made you look very smart this season.