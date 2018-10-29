Kings' Dustin Brown: Impresses in 2018-19 debut

Brown scored a power-play goal and logged 22:17 of ice time Sunday in a 4-3 win over New York.

Brown was extra eager to fill the scoresheet Sunday. Returning to LA's lineup, the 33-year-old, on top of scoring a goal, tallied three shots on goal, dished out a team-high seven hits and even blocked a shot. Fully recovered from his finger injury, Brown appears motivated to prove his 61-point performance from a season ago was no fluke.