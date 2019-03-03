Kings' Dustin Brown: Leads charge in win

Brown scored two goals, one on the power play, in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks.

The veteran winger scored the Kings' first and last goals of the afternoon to record his first multi-goal performance since he notched a hat trick against the Oilers on Nov. 25. Not surprisingly, Brown hasn't been able to match his career-best numbers from last season, but he still has a solid 16 goals and 37 points through 55 games.