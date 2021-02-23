Brown scored a pair of goals on just two shots in Monday's 3-0 win over St. Louis.

Brown gave the Kings a 2-0 lead late in the second period when he jumped on a turnover in the St. Louis zone and powered his way to the net before out-waiting Jordan Binnington with a nifty deke. He later clinched the road win with a long-range empty-netter with 1:03 left in the third period. The goals were Brown's ninth and 10th of the season, tops among all Honda West Division players. The 36-year-old has needed only 17 games to score those 10 goals after tallying 17 times in 66 contests last year. Brown will play in career game No. 1,200 in Wednesday's rematch.