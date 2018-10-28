Kings' Dustin Brown: Lifted from IR

Brown (finger) has been activated from the Kings' injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

Brown was cleared to play already but had to serve the rest of his time on long-term injured reserve. The Kings are hoping Brown can change their fate, as they've gotten off to a brutal 2-7-1 start. The 33-year-old winger had 28 goals and 61 points -- 15 on the power play -- in 81 games last season and will immediately return to the top six for Sunday's game versus the Rangers.