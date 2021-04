Brown scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.

Brown got the Kings on the board with his goal at 6:55 of the first period. The 36-year-old winger has netted 15 goals and dished seven assists in 34 contests. He's added 96 shots on net, 61 hits and a minus-1 rating while mainly working in a top-line role.