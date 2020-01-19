Kings' Dustin Brown: Lights lamp Sunday
Brown tallied the team's only goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Flyers.
It was Brown's 10th goal of the campaign, as he's now riding a three-game point streak. The 35-year-old is now at 10 goals, 22 points, 106 shots on goal while averaging 18:28 of ice time in 46 contests this season.
