Brown tallied the team's only goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Flyers.

It was Brown's 10th goal of the campaign, as he's now riding a three-game point streak. The 35-year-old is now at 10 goals, 22 points, 106 shots on goal while averaging 18:28 of ice time in 46 contests this season.

